Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $1,900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Jacksonville if you're on a budget of up to $1,900/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

4327 Jeremys Landing Drive North (Del Rio)

Listed at $1,805/month, this 1,713-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom abode is located at 4327 Jeremys Landing Drive North.

The residence has a walk-in closet and a fireplace. The building boasts garage parking and outdoor space. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area isn't very walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1227 Bay Breeze Drive (East Arlington)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit over at 1227 Bay Breeze Drive. It's listed for $1,815/month for its 1,908 square feet.

The residence also features a deck, a walk-in closet, garage parking and a fireplace. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent and isn't particularly bikeable.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

4929 Skyway Drive (Windy Hill)

Here's a 1,241-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 4929 Skyway Drive that's going for $1,825/month.

In the apartment, you can expect a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building offers garage parking and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands and is somewhat bikeable.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

8150 Point Meadows Drive (Deerwood)

Then, there's this 1,564-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 8150 Point Meadows Drive that's going for $1,881/month.

The building boasts secured entry. The apartment also features a dishwasher, a balcony and hardwood flooring. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is car-dependent and is relatively bikeable.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

4472 Congressional Drive (Windy Hill)

Lastly, listed at $1,895/month, this 2,142-square-foot three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom abode is located at 4472 Congressional Drive.

The complex has a swimming pool, a gym and garage parking. The residence also has a deck, a fireplace and hardwood flooring. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location isn't very walkable and is bikeable.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Jacksonville.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.