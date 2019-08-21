Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $2,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Jacksonville if you've got up to $2,100/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1655 Prudential Drive (Southside)

Listed at $2,050/month, this 1,108-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom spot is located at 1655 Prudential Drive.

The residence, which comes furnished, offers in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and a walk-in closet. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable and is relatively bikeable.

1505 Belmonte Ave. (San Marco)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit over at 1505 Belmonte Ave. It's also listed for $2,050/month for its 1,108 square feet.

The building offers outdoor space and garage parking. The listing also promises a walk-in closet and stainless steel appliances in the residence. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

12146 Longmont Lane South (Sandalwood)

Then, check out this 1,854-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit that's located at 12146 Longmont Lane South. It's listed for $2,060/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking. In the unit, you'll see hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a deck. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address requires a car for most errands and is relatively bikeable.

7385 Park Village Drive (Baymeadows)

Located at 7385 Park Village Drive, here's a 1,371-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom spot that's listed for $2,070/month.

The unit has in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony. The building features outdoor space. Pets are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

4463 Ecton Lane East (Windy Hill)

Finally, listed at $2,100/month, this 1,948-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence is located at 4463 Ecton Lane East.

The building features outdoor space. You can also expect to see a deck in the unit. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline