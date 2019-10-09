Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $2,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Jacksonville if you don't want to spend more than $2,200/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

7385 Park Village Drive (Deerwood)

Listed at $2,131/month, this 1,371-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 7385 Park Village Drive.

The unit has a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. The building features a gym and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1846 Margaret St. (Riverside)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, two-bathroom abode situated at 1846 Margaret St. It's listed for $2,195/month for its 1,320 square feet.

The listing promises stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $20 pet application fee, and a $65 application fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot and is fairly bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

8248 Garden View Court (Deerwood)

Here's a 2,470-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit at 8248 Garden View Court that's going for $2,200/month.

The listing promises carpeted floors, a deck and a dishwasher in the residence. The building offers a swimming pool. Animals are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands and is fairly bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

4235 Woodmere St. (Fairfax)

Next, check out this 1,830-square-foot two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom residence that's located at 4235 Woodmere St. It's also listed for $2,200/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool and outdoor space. The unit also includes in-unit laundry and a fireplace. Pets are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable and is fairly bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2950 St. Johns Ave. (Riverside)

Located at 2950 St. Johns Ave., here's a 1,080-square-foot two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom abode that's listed for $2,200/month.

The condo, which comes furnishes, features in-unit laundry, a fireplace and a dishwasher. Animals are not permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable and is fairly bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Jacksonville.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.