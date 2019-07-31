Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $2,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Jacksonville if you don't want to spend more than $2,400/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1655 Prudential Drive (Southside)

Listed at $2,328/month, this 1,383-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence is located at 1655 Prudential Drive.

In the residence, you can expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats are welcome.

According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands and has some bike infrastructure.

4674 Town Center Parkway (Windy Hill)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 4674 Town Center Parkway. It's listed for $2,368/month for its 1,435 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking and secured entry. In the apartment, the listing promises a fireplace, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

12 Aspen Leaf Drive

Here's a three-bedroom, two-bathroom spot at 12 Aspen Leaf Drive that's going for $2,400/month.

You can expect to see granite countertops in the unit. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.

