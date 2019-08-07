Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $700 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Jacksonville if you don't want to spend more than $700/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

5220 Lexington Ave. (Hillcrest)

Here's a 550-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 5220 Lexington Ave. that's going for $645/month.

In the residence, you can expect both air conditioning and central heating and hardwood flooring. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The listing specifies a $500 security deposit.

Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1492 W. 14th St. (Mid-Westside)

Next, check out this 900-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1492 W. 14th St. It's listed for $645/month.

In the unit, you can expect to see air conditioning. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The listing specifies a $25 application fee, $500 deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable and is fairly bikeable.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

888 Franklin St. (East Jacksonville)

Located at 888 Franklin St., here's a 552-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $650/month.

The apartment includes air conditioning. When it comes to building amenities, expect an elevator, secured entry and on-site laundry. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and is fairly bikeable.

(See the complete listing here.)

680 E. 64th St. (Panama Park)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom residence located at 680 E. 64th St. It's listed for $650/month for its 890 square feet.

Cats and dogs are not allowed. The listing specifies a $75 application fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is car-dependent and isn't particularly bikeable.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

6756 103rd St. (Oak Hill)

Here's a 450-square-foot studio apartment at 6756 103rd St. that's going for $653/month.

The building boasts a swimming pool and on-site laundry. The residence also has a balcony. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Jacksonville.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline