Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $700 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Jacksonville if you've got up to $700/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

888 Franklin St. (East Jacksonville)

Listed at $650/month, this 552-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 888 Franklin St.

The unit has air conditioning. The building boasts secured entry, an elevator and on-site laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area isn't very walkable and is bikeable.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

800 Broward Road (Highlands)

Next, check out this 602-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 800 Broward Road. It's listed for $655/month.

The building boasts on-site laundry and a gym. The apartment also includes a fireplace and a dishwasher. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1441 Manotak Ave. (Hyde Park)

Listed at $689/month, this 875-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1441 Manotak Ave.

The building offers on-site laundry and secured entry. The unit also comes with hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Look out for a $200 pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address requires a car for most errands and is fairly bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

3202 Fitzgerald St. (Lackawanna)

Lastly, here's a 600-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 3202 Fitzgerald St. that's going for $695/month.

The building offers parking and on-site laundry. The listing also promises both air conditioning and central heating in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable and is fairly bikeable.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Jacksonville.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.