Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $700 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Jacksonville if you're on a budget of up to $700/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

8291 Old Kings Road South (Southpoint)

Listed at $610/month, this 300-square-foot studio apartment is located at 8291 Old Kings Road South.

In the residence, you can expect hardwood floors and granite countertops. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $250 pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address isn't very walkable and is somewhat bikeable.

888 Franklin St. (East Jacksonville)

Next, check out this 552-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 888 Franklin St. It's listed for $650/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry, an elevator and on-site laundry. You can also expect air conditioning in the unit. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands and has some bike infrastructure.

1629 N. Liberty St. (Springfield)

Located at 1629 N. Liberty St., here's a 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $650/month.

You can expect hardwood flooring, a fireplace and air conditioning in the apartment. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable and is quite bikeable.

680 E. 64th St. (Panama Park)

Finally, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit located at 680 E. 64th St. It's listed for $650/month for its 860 square feet.

Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The listing specifies a $75 application fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address requires a car for most errands and has minimal bike infrastructure.

