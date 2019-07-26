Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Jacksonville if you're on a budget of $800/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2506 Jammes Road (Hyde Park)

Listed at $705/month, this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2506 Jammes Road.

The apartment has air conditioning. On-site management is listed as a building amenity. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area isn't very walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

1135 Bert Road (Arlington)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode situated at 1135 Bert Road. It's also listed for $705/month for its 600 square feet.

In the unit, you can expect air conditioning. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot and is bikeable.

4060 Barnes Road (Englewood)

Here's a 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 4060 Barnes Road that's going for $710/month.

In the apartment, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a balcony. The building includes on-site laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property. Expect a $250 pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area isn't very walkable and is relatively bikeable.

4295 Sunbeam Road (Craven)

Located at 4295 Sunbeam Road, here's a 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $730/month.

Look for carpeted floors in the unit. The building has a swimming pool, on-site laundry and assigned parking. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location requires a car for most errands.

5501 University Club Blvd. North

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 5501 University Club Blvd. North. It's listed for $775/month for its 745 square feet.

You can expect to see central air conditioning and a balcony in the unit. Building amenities include on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is car-dependent and has minimal bike infrastructure.

