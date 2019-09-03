Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Jacksonville if you've got up to $800/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2506 Jammes Road (Hyde Park)

Listed at $705/month, this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2506 Jammes Road.

The unit has a dishwasher and air conditioning. On-site management is listed as a building amenity. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands and is relatively bikeable.

1135 Bert Road (Arlington)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit over at 1135 Bert Road. It's also listed for $705/month for its 650 square feet.

The residence has air conditioning. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable and is fairly bikeable.

4060 Barnes Road (Englewood)

Then, there's this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 4060 Barnes Road that's going for $710/month.

The residence includes a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a balcony. The building has on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $250 pet deposit.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is car-dependent and has some bike infrastructure.

311 W. Ashley St. (Downtown Jacksonville)

Located at 311 W. Ashley St., here's a 573-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's listed for $725/month.

In the unit, you'll see a walk-in closet and air conditioning. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, assigned parking and a business center. Pets are not permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is a "walker's paradise" and is relatively bikeable.

5501 University Club Blvd. North

Also listed at $725/month is this 745-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode located at 5501 University Club Blvd. North.

The residence has a walk-in closet, granite countertops, a balcony and air conditioning. Pet owners, rejoice: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address requires a car for most errands and is somewhat bikeable.

