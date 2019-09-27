Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Jacksonville if you're on a budget of up to $800/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2506 Jammes Road (Hyde Park)

Listed at $705/month, this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2506 Jammes Road.

In the apartment, you can anticipate a dishwasher and air conditioning. The building features on-site management. Pets are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address isn't very walkable and is relatively bikeable.

4060 Barnes Road (Englewood)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 4060 Barnes Road. It's listed for $710/month for its 650 square feet.

Building amenities include on-site laundry. The unit also offers a balcony, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $250 pet fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent and is relatively bikeable.

4207 Confederate Point Road (Confederate Point)

Here's a 604-square-foot studio apartment at 4207 Confederate Point Road that's going for $720/month.

Look for a fireplace, a dishwasher and oversized closets in the unit. The building has on-site laundry and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands and is somewhat bikeable.

333 Laurina St. (Glynlea - Grove Park)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 333 Laurina St. It's listed for $730/month for its 696 square feet.

The unit includes a fireplace and a dishwasher. The building has secured entry and on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $350 pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location isn't very walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.

4295 Sunbeam Road (Craven)

Here's a 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 4295 Sunbeam Road that's also going for $730/month.

The building has on-site laundry and a swimming pool. The apartment also comes with oversized closet. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location requires a car for most errands and isn't particularly bikeable.

