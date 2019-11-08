Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Jacksonville if you've got up to $800/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2506 Jammes Road (Hyde Park)

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 2506 Jammes Road. It's also listed for $705/month for its 650 square feet.

Building amenities include on-site management. You can also expect air conditioning and a dishwasher in the apartment. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent and has some bike infrastructure.

4060 Barnes Road (Englewood)

Next, there's this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 4060 Barnes Road. It's going for $710/month.

You can expect to see a balcony, air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the unit. The building has on-site laundry. The rental is dog-friendly. Look out for a $250 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area isn't very walkable and is bikeable.

4207 Confederate Point Road (Confederate Point)

Then, located at 4207 Confederate Point Road, here's a 604-square-foot studio apartment that's listed for $720/month.

In the unit, the listing promises a fireplace, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and secured entry. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address requires a car for most errands and is relatively bikeable.

4813 Moncrief Road (45th and Moncrief)

Lastly, listed at $765/month, this 800-square-foot three-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 4813 Moncrief Road.

In the unit, you can expect carpeted floors and air conditioning. The building features assigned parking and secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent and is fairly bikeable.

