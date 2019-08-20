Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Jacksonville if you've got a budget of up to $900/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

6756 103rd St. (Oak Hill)

Listed at $808/month, this 900-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 6756 103rd St.

In the apartment, you can anticipate a balcony and carpeted floors. The building offers on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.

7816 Southside Blvd. (Baymeadows)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode located at 7816 Southside Blvd. It's also listed for $810/month for its 750 square feet.

In the residence, which comes furnished, expect to see a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location isn't very walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.

2506 Jammes Road (Hyde Park)

Here's an 825-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2506 Jammes Road that's also going for $810/month.

The apartment has a dishwasher and air conditioning. On-site management is listed as a building amenity. Pets are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

1171 Lane Ave. South (Hillcrest)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 1171 Lane Ave. South. It's listed for $820/month for its 778 square feet.

In the apartment, you'll find hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building boasts assigned parking, secured entry and on-site laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is car-dependent and is relatively bikeable.

1721 Anniston Road (Southside Estates)

Finally, here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1721 Anniston Road that's going for $820/month.

Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and on-site laundry. The unit offers a walk-in closet. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address requires a car for most errands and is relatively bikeable.

