Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Jacksonville if you've got up to $900/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2506 Jammes Road (Hyde Park)

Here's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 2506 Jammes Road. It's listed for $810/month for its 825 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site management. In the apartment, expect to find air conditioning and a dishwasher. Cats and dogs are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

1171 Lane Ave. South (Hillcrest)

Next, check out this 778-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1171 Lane Ave. South. It's listed for $820/month.

The building boasts assigned parking, secured entry and on-site laundry. In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area isn't very walkable and is fairly bikeable.

2775 Herschel St. (Riverside)

Listed at $825/month, this 850-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 2775 Herschel St.

Building amenities include secured entry, on-site laundry and assigned parking. The unit also includes central heating and air conditioning, as well as hardwood flooring. Cats and dogs are not permitted. Be prepared for a $60 application fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot and is relatively bikeable.

7932 Southside Blvd. (Baymeadows)

Finally, here's a 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 7932 Southside Blvd. that's also going for $825/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry. In the apartment, expect to find a dishwasher, a fireplace and hardwood floors. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

