Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Jacksonville if you've got a budget of up to $900/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3333 Monument Road (Hidden Hills)

Listed at $810/month, this 569-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 3333 Monument Road.

The unit offers a dishwasher and a fireplace. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking and on-site laundry. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $250 nonrefundable pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is car-dependent and has minimal bike infrastructure.

2506 Jammes Road (Hyde Park)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 2506 Jammes Road. It's also listed for $810/month for its 825 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site management. You can also expect to see air conditioning and a dishwasher in the unit. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area requires a car for most errands and is fairly bikeable.

1441 Manotak Ave. (Hyde Park)

Then, check out this 950-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1441 Manotak Ave. It's listed for $819/month.

Building amenities include secured entry and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to find a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $200 pet fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area isn't very walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.

7932 Southside Blvd. (Baymeadows)

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 7932 Southside Blvd. It's listed for $825/month for its 600 square feet.

The unit includes a walk-in closet, a fireplace, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building boasts on-site laundry. The rental is dog-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable and is relatively bikeable.

