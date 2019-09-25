Budget apartments for rent in Del Rio, Jacksonville

Del Rio is car-dependent and isn't particularly bikeable, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Del Rio look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings in Del Rio via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Jacksonville neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

13525 Bartram Park Blvd.

Listed at $1,200/month, this 1,188-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 13525 Bartram Park Blvd.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and secured entry. In the unit, look for a dishwasher and hardwood floors. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

14701 Bartram Park Blvd.

Next, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment, situated at 14701 Bartram Park Blvd., is listed for $1,220/month for its 1,059 square feet.

In the unit, which comes furnished, you'll find a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and assigned parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

12700 Bartram Park Blvd.

Then, here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode at 12700 Bartram Park Blvd., which, at 1,225 square feet, is going for $1,250/month.

The building features a swimming pool. The listing also promises a mix of hardwood and carpeted floors in the unit. Pets are not permitted. Look out for a $65 application fee.

13005 Springs Manor Drive

Finally, here's this 1,360-square-foot living space with two bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms at 13005 Springs Manor Drive, listed at $1,275/month.

In the unit, you can expect a ceiling fan. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

