Budget apartments for rent in East Arlington, Jacksonville

East Arlington is car-dependent and isn't particularly bikeable, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in East Arlington look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings in East Arlington via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Jacksonville neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1148 Tolkien Lane

Listed at $1,475/month, this 1,286-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom address is located at 1148 Tolkien Lane.

A swimming pool is listed as a building amenity. The unit also comes with a fireplace and carpeted floors. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

13755 Glass Crystal Court

Here's a three-bedroom, two-bathroom space at 13755 Glass Crystal Court, which is going for $1,495/month.

The residence includes a walk-in closet. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

341 Silent Brook Trail

Then there's this 1,282-square-foot address with three bedrooms and two bathrooms at 341 Silent Brook Trail, listed at $1,527/month.

You'll see a fireplace, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The building offers garage parking. Expect a $45 application fee.

