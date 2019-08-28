Budget apartments for rent in Oceanway, Jacksonville

Oceanway requires a car for most errands and isn't particularly bikeable, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Oceanway look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings in Oceanway via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Jacksonville neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

11701 Palm Lake Drive

Listed at $1,200/month, this 1,030-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode is located at 11701 Palm Lake Drive.

In the residenc, the listing promises hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

(See the complete listing here.)

12252 Black Walnut Court

Next, this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom townhouse, situated at 12252 Black Walnut Court, is listed for $1,275/month for its 1,480 square feet.

In the unit, anticipate air conditioning and granite countertops. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and a swimming pool. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

1169 Dawn Creek Court

Then there's a three-bedroom, two-bathroom address at 1169 Dawn Creek Court, which, at 1,591 square feet, is going for $1,350/month.

Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Be prepared for a $100 administrative fee and a $55 application fee.

(See the full listing here.)

11745 Lake Bend Circle

Finally, there's this 1,562-square-foot living space with three bedrooms and two bathrooms at 11745 Lake Bend Circle, listed at $1,500/month.

The building features on-site laundry and outdoor space. The unit comes with granite countertops. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the listing here.)

