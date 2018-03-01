Housing prices rise in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Home prices in Jacksonville rose in 2017, according to data from the Housing News Report.

The median price of a home in the River City cost about $187,000. That's a 10.1% appreciation over one year and a 61.8% appreciation over vive years.

Jacksonville just made the top 10 list of United States cities with the most home price growth in 2017.

Topping the list was Kansas City, Missouri. The Midwest city experienced the sharpest home price appreciation in 2017 with 13.4%. The median home price there is $172,098.

San Jose followed Kansas City with the second largest 1-year home price appreciation. But, the California city tops the list in median home price. A house there costs on average about $960,000.

Orlando made the top 10 with a 10.5% appreciation in 2017 and a median home price of $207,000.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.