Jacksonville apartments fit for the rich and famous

What would life be like if money wasn't a concern? It's true: there are apartments on the market in Jacksonville for $3,800/month. Read on to explore just how top-tier the features are given these extreme price points.

We scoured local listings in Jacksonville via rental website Zumper to determine the city's most luxurious listings.

Take a look at these select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

222 University Blvd. North, #3 (Oak Haven)

Starting things off with a statement, behold this single-family home located at 222 University Blvd. North, #3, in Oak Haven. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it's 4,266 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Jacksonville is roughly $1,528/month, this spot is currently priced at $3,800/month. What makes it so pricey?

In the unit, you can anticipate a fireplace, a balcony and stainless steel appliances. The building boasts on-site laundry, outdoor space and a swimming pool. Canines are permitted in this extraordinary home.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands and is bikeable.

(Indulge yourself; see the complete listing here.)

14402 Marina San Pablo Place, #802 (Isle of Palms)

Then, check out this condo located at 14402 Marina San Pablo Place, #802, in Isle of Palms. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it's 1,727 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Jacksonville is approximately $1,050/month, this pad is currently priced at $3,495/month. What, exactly, makes it so expensive?

In the condo, you can expect air conditioning and a fireplace. The building boasts garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Inhabiting this expansive rental is a human-only thing: pets aren't welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address requires a car for most errands and isn't particularly bikeable.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

111 Rimini Court (Girvin)

Finally, check out this townhouse over at 111 Rimini Court in Girvin. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it takes up 2,217 square feet. This place is currently going for $3,300/month.

In the single-family home, you can anticipate air conditioning, high ceilings and in-unit laundry. The building offers outdoor space, a swimming pool and secured entry. Inhabiting this top-of-the-line home isn't all-inclusive: cats and dogs are not allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable and is bikeable.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.