Jacksonville apartments fit for the rich and famous

4344 Boat Club Drive

First, here's this single-family home over at 4344 Boat Club Drive. It has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, and it's a voluminous 2,906 square feet in size. This stately home is currently going for $3,000/month. What makes it so costly?

In the residence, expect to see a fireplace and two bedroom suites complete with balconies. On the outside, the house has a swimming pool and riverfront access with a dock. Cats and dogs aren't allowed in this deluxe home.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable.

111 Rimini Court (Girvin)

Next, check out this townhouse located at 111 Rimini Court in Girvin. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it encompasses 2,217 square feet. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Jacksonville is about $1,350/month, this spot is currently priced at $2,950/month.

The building comes with secured entry and a swimming pool. You can also expect in-unit laundry in the residence. As la-di-da as this rental might sound, pets are not allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable.

13067 Highland Glen Way North (Beach Haven)

Finally, here's this single-family home over at 13067 Highland Glen Way North in Beach Haven. It has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, and it's a sprawling 2,739 square feet in size. This pad is currently going for $2,875/month. What, precisely, makes it so pricey?

In the unit, the listing promises a fireplace, high ceilings and a breakfast bar in the kitchen. A swimming pool is listed as a building amenity. Both cats and dogs are allowed in this sumptuous home.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location requires a car for most errands.

