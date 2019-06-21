Renting in Jacksonville: What will $1,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in Jacksonville if you're on a budget of $1,000/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

10535 Lem Turner Road (Highlands)

Listed at $904/month, this 1,174-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 10535 Lem Turner Road.

The apartment offers hardwood floors. When it comes to building amenities, expect a fitness center and on-site laundry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. The listing specifies a $250-350 pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is car-dependent and is somewhat bikeable.

2681 University Blvd. North (Lake Lucina)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 2681 University Blvd. North. It's listed for $910/month for its 1,050 square feet.

The building has a swimming pool and on-site laundry. In the apartment, expect to see hardwood flooring and both central heating and air conditioning. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property. Expect a $250-350 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is car-dependent and is fairly bikeable.

8343 Hogan Road (Kilarney Shores)

Here's a 900-square-foot studio apartment at 8343 Hogan Road that's also going for $910/month.

Look for a dishwasher in the unit. The building features a fitness center and on-site laundry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that this location is car-dependent and is somewhat bikeable.

7514 Hogan Road (Sans Souci)

Next, check out this 1,050-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 7514 Hogan Road. It's listed for $910/month.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and a swimming pool. You can also expect to find a dishwasher and hardwood floors in the unit. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. Look out for a $300 pet deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is car-dependent and has minimal bike infrastructure.

9439 San Jose Blvd. (Beauclerc)

Listed at $910/month, this 846-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 9439 San Jose Blvd.

Building amenities include a fitness center and a swimming pool. Both cats and dogs are allowed. Be prepared for a $300-400 non-refundable pet fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable and is bikeable.

