Renting in Jacksonville: What will $1,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in Jacksonville if you don't want to spend more than $1,100/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

6710 Collins Road (Duclay)

Listed at $1,002/month, this 1,040-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom spot is located at 6710 Collins Road.

The unit has a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include a fitness center and a swimming pool. Both cats and dogs are allowed.

Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands and isn't particularly bikeable.

9439 San Jose Blvd. (Beauclerc)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 9439 San Jose Blvd. It's listed for $1,005/month for its 1,236 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include a fitness center, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. You can also expect a fireplace in the apartment. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are permitted here. The listing specifies a $300-400 non-refundable pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable and is fairly bikeable.

3000 Coronet Lane (Spring Glen)

Here's a 956-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence at 3000 Coronet Lane that's also going for $1,005/month.

In the unit, you'll see a balcony and hardwood flooring. The building features a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Both cats and dogs are welcome. The listing specifies a $300 pet fee.

According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

11247 San Jose Blvd. (Loretto)

Located at 11247 San Jose Blvd., here's an 867-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's listed for $1,010/month.

The residence has in-unit laundry, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. Pets are not allowed.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd. (Atlantic Boulevard Estates)

Listed also at $1,010/month, this 842-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool and on-site laundry. In the unit, you can expect a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address requires a car for most errands and isn't particularly bikeable.

