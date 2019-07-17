Renting in Jacksonville: What will $1,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in Jacksonville if you've got $1,200/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

112 W. Adams St. (Downtown Jacksonville)

Listed at $1,106/month, this 632-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at 112 W. Adams St.

In the apartment, you can anticipate in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and a balcony. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise" and is relatively bikeable.

(See the complete listing here.)

13300 Atlantic Blvd. (Golden Glades - The Woods)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 13300 Atlantic Blvd. It's listed for $1,110/month for its 914 square feet.

Building amenities include garage parking and secured entry. In the unit, expect to find a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Pets are permitted on this property.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is car-dependent and isn't particularly bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

3737 Loretto Road (Loretto)

Next, check out this 908-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo that's located at 3737 Loretto Road. It's listed for $1,125/month.

The building boasts a fitness center and a swimming pool. The residenc also comes with in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Canine companions are welcome. Look out for a $300 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands and has minimal bike infrastructure.

(See the complete listing here.)

1107 Mayport Landing Circle (North Beach)

Also listed at $1,125/month, this 1,100-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence is located at 1107 Mayport Landing Circle.

Expect to find air conditioning in the unit. Pets are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is car-dependent and is fairly bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Jacksonville.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.