Renting in Jacksonville: What will $1,300 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in Jacksonville if you don't want to spend more than $1,300/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

7385 Park Village Drive (Deerwood)

Listed at $1,300/month, this 746-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 7385 Park Village Drive.

In the unit, look for high ceilings, carpeted floors and a ceiling fan. When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space, a swimming pool and garage parking; animals are not welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent and has minimal bike infrastructure.

2116 Herschel St. (Riverside)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 2116 Herschel St. It's listed for $1,299/month.

In the unit, you'll find a balcony, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot and has some bike infrastructure.

12001 Abess Blvd. (East Arlington)

Next, check out this 661-square-foot studio that's located at 12001 Abess Blvd. It's listed for $1,268/month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. The building offers a swimming pool, outdoor space and a fitness center. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands and is quite bikeable.

1701 San Pablo Road South (Atlantic Highlands)

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 1701 San Pablo Road South. It's listed for $1,247/month for its 808 square feet of space.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, a swimming pool and garage parking. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, air conditioning and a walk-in closet. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable and is fairly bikeable.

