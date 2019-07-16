Renting in Jacksonville: What will $1,300 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in Jacksonville if you don't want to spend more than $1,300/month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1542 Arcadia Drive (Lakewood)

Here's a 1,000-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence at 1542 Arcadia Drive that's going for $1,210/month.

Expect to see a walk-in closet, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry in the residence. Pets are permitted.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is car-dependent and is bikeable.

(See the full listing here.)

31 W. Adams St. (Downtown Jacksonville)

Next, check out this 829-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's located at 31 W. Adams St. It's also listed for $1,210/month.

The residence includes a walk-in closet, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Pets are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable and is bikeable.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

7816 Southside Blvd. (Baymeadows)

Listed at $1,215/month, this 1,250-square-foot two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment is located at 7816 Southside Blvd.

On-site laundry is listed as a building amenity. In the apartment, you can expect a dishwasher, hardwood floors and a walk-in closet. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands and isn't particularly bikeable.

(See the complete listing here.)

5350 Arlington Expressway (Arlington)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 5350 Arlington Expressway. It's listed for $1,215/month for its 1,650 square feet.

The apartment has a fireplace. The building offers secured entry, on-site laundry and a fitness center. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.

(See the complete listing here.)

3000 Coronet Lane (Spring Glen)

Here's a 1,200-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence at 3000 Coronet Lane that's going for $1,215/month.

Building amenities include on-site laundry and a swimming pool. In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors and a balcony. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are welcome here. The listing specifies a $300 pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address requires a car for most errands and is bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Jacksonville.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.