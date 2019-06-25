Renting in Jacksonville: What will $1,500 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in Jacksonville if you're on a budget of $1,500/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

8685 Baymeadows Road East (Deerwood)

Listed at $1,405/month, this 1,224-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom spot is located at 8685 Baymeadows Road East.

The residence offers in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and a walk-in closet. Pets are permitted on this property. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is car-dependent and has some bike infrastructure.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1620 Bartram Road (Spring Glen)

Here's a 1,513-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom spot at 1620 Bartram Road that's going for $1,409/month.

The unit offers a walk-in closet, a balcony and in-unit laundry. When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and a swimming pool. Animals are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable and is bikeable.

(See the full listing here.)

4090 Hodges Blvd. (Beach Haven)

Next, check out this 1,260-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode that's located at 4090 Hodges Blvd. It's listed for $1,417/month.

A fitness center is listed as a building amenity. You can also expect a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the unit. Both cats and dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.

(See the complete listing here.)

7650 Collins Ridge Blvd. (Chimney Lakes)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom spot situated at 7650 Collins Ridge Blvd. It's listed for $1,425/month for its 1,477 square feet.

The unit comes with a walk-in closet, a fireplace and a deck. Garage parking is listed as a building amenity. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is car-dependent and isn't particularly bikeable.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

4460 Hodges Blvd. (Beach Haven)

Here's a 1,346-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 4460 Hodges Blvd. that's going for $1,427/month.

The building features secured entry and garage parking. The unit also offers a fireplace. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed. Expect a $300 non-refundable pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is car-dependent and is somewhat bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

