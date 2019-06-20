Renting in Jacksonville: What will $1,600 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in Jacksonville if you've got $1,600/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

4435 Touchton Road East (Windy Hill)

Listed at $1,575/month, this 1,550-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 4435 Touchton Road East.

In the apartment, you can anticipate a balcony and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, expect a fitness center and a swimming pool. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are permitted here.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is car-dependent and has minimal bike infrastructure.

12001 Abess Blvd. (East Arlington)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 12001 Abess Blvd. It's listed for $1,499/month for its 1,218 square feet.

Look for hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet in the apartment. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address requires a car for most errands and is relatively bikeable.

13800 Egrets Nest Drive

Here's a 1,082-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom unit at 13800 Egrets Nest Drive that's going for $1,520/month.

In the unit, you'll see air conditioning, a balcony, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area isn't very walkable and is somewhat bikeable.

13051 Gran Bay Parkway

Located at 13051 Gran Bay Parkway, here's a 1,211-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,549/month.

The apartment comes with a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. The building boasts bike parking. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address requires a car for most errands and is somewhat bikeable.

14701 Bartram Park Blvd. (Del Rio)

Listed at $1,574/month, this 1,372-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 14701 Bartram Park Blvd.

The building has on-site laundry. The apartment also comes with central heating and air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location requires a car for most errands and has minimal bike infrastructure.

