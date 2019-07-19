Renting in Jacksonville: What will $1,900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in Jacksonville if you don't want to spend more than $1,900/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

112 W. Adams St. (Downtown Jacksonville)

Listed at $1,814/month, this 907-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode is located at 112 W. Adams St.

The residence comes with a dishwasher, a balcony, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable and is fairly bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

3625 Valencia Road (Avondale)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 3625 Valencia Road. It's listed for $1,825/month for its 1,800 square feet.

You can expect a renovated kitchen, hardwood flooring, a fireplace and air conditioning in the apartment. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Look out for an $1800 security deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable and is relatively bikeable.

(See the complete listing here.)

12318 Windstream Lane (Greenland)

Here's a 1,956-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom spot at 12318 Windstream Lane that's going for $1,835/month.

In the unit, you can expect a fireplace, hardwood flooring and a deck. Garage parking is listed as a building amenity. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent and isn't particularly bikeable.

(See the full listing here.)

358 Misty Hollow Drive West (East Arlington)

Next, check out this 1,882-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom spot that's located at 358 Misty Hollow Drive West. It's listed for $1,841/month.

The building features a swimming pool. In the residence, the listing promises a walk-in closet and a fireplace. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address isn't very walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.

(See the complete listing here.)

400 E. Bay St. (Downtown Jacksonville)

Finally, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode situated at 400 E. Bay St. It's listed for $1,850/month.

The residence includes a fireplace. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and concierge service. Pets are not allowed. The listing specifies a $100 processing fee and a $60 application fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and is relatively bikeable.

(See the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Jacksonville.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.