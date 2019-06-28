Renting in Jacksonville: What will $2,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in Jacksonville if you've got a budget of $2,200/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

13800 Egrets Nest Drive

Listed at $2,125/month, this 1,460-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom abode is located at 13800 Egrets Nest Drive.

In the unit, you can anticipate air conditioning, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and a balcony. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are permitted here.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location requires a car for most errands and has minimal bike infrastructure.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

8876 A C Skinner Parkway (Baymeadows)

Next, there's this studio apartment situated at 8876 A C Skinner Parkway. It's listed for $2,165/month for its 1,460 square feet.

In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are allowed.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address isn't very walkable and is somewhat bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1541 Naldo Ave. (San Marco)

Next, check out this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom spot that's located at 1541 Naldo Ave. It's listed for $2,195/month.

The building offers garage parking. In the residence, you'll see air conditioning. Pets are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable and is bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

4454 Capital Dome Drive (Windy Hill)

Listed at $2,199/month, this 2,142-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom townhouse is located at 4454 Capital Dome Drive.

Look for a fireplace, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, a balcony and air conditioning in the townhouse. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address isn't very walkable and is fairly bikeable.

(See the complete listing here.)

4857 Reef Heron Circle (Sunbeam)

Finally, there's this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom spot situated at 4857 Reef Heron Circle. It's listed for $2,200/month.

You can expect a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and both air conditioning and central heating in the unit. The building has on-site laundry and garage parking. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is car-dependent and has minimal bike infrastructure.

(See the complete listing here.)

