Renting in Jacksonville: What will $600 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in Jacksonville with a budget of $600/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

5846 Mt. Carmel Terrace (Sans Souci)

Here's a studio apartment over at 5846 Mt. Carmel Terrace. It's listed for $545/month for its 404 square feet.

The building boasts assigned parking, a fitness center and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to see hardwood flooring. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are permitted here. Expect a $300 pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area isn't very walkable and is bikeable.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

888 Franklin St. (East Jacksonville)

Here's a 460-square-foot studio apartment at 888 Franklin St. that's going for $550/month.

The building features an elevator, additional storage and outdoor space. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1110 Caliente Drive (Monterey)

Next, check out this 425-square-foot studio apartment that's located at 1110 Caliente Drive. It's listed for $550/month.

The building features on-site laundry and outdoor space. Also look for air conditioning in the unit. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1515 Cherry St. (Riverside)

Listed at $595/month, this 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1515 Cherry St.

The unit has air conditioning and carpeted flooring. Pets are not allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable and is relatively bikeable.

(See the complete listing here.)

7154 Conant Ave. (Hyde Park)

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode located at 7154 Conant Ave. It's listed for $595/month for its 600 square feet.

Cats and dogs are both permitted on this property. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is car-dependent and is fairly bikeable.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Jacksonville.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.