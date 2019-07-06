Renting in Jacksonville: What will $700 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in Jacksonville if you're on a budget of $700/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

43rd Street (Brentwood)

Listed at $625/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 43rd Street.

The unit comes with a ceiling fan, granite countertops and hardwood flooring. The building offers assigned parking. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable and is quite bikeable.

7154 Conant Ave. (Hyde Park)

Next, check out this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's located at 7154 Conant Ave. It's also listed for $625/month.

Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address requires a car for most errands and is fairly bikeable.

840 Bert Road (Arlington)

Listed at $635/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 840 Bert Road.

The building has a business center and a swimming pool. In the residence, you can anticipate a dishwasher and a fireplace. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are welcome here.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable and is relatively bikeable.

333 Laurina St. (Glynlea - Grove Park)

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit located at 333 Laurina St. It's listed for $638/month for its 632 square feet.

In the residence, expect to find in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a fireplace and a dishwasher. The building also has on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is car-dependent and is bikeable.

