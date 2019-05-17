Renting in Jacksonville: What will $700 get you?_

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Jacksonville if you don't want to spend more than $700/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

1667 Ryar Road (Love Grove - Riviera Manor)

First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 1667 Ryar Road. It's listed for $699/month for its 490 square feet of space.

Building amenities include on-site management and secured entry. In the unit, you will get vinyl flooring and central heating and air conditioning. Both cats and dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address isn't very walkable and is relatively bikeable.

1038 Caliente Drive, #6 (Monterey)

Here's a 605-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1038 Caliente Drive, #6 that's also going for $699/month.

The building offers outdoor space and on-site management. In the unit, you'll get a mix of tile and hardwood flooring, ceiling fans and a balcony. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable and is bikeable.

8050 Arlington Expy (Woodland Acres)

Located at 8050 Arlington Expy, here's a 707-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $695/month.

The building features a fitness center, a swimming pool and on-site management. In the unit, you can expect in-unit laundry and a balcony. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands and isn't particularly bikeable.

1036 Almeda St. (Robinson's Addition)

Located at 1036 Almeda St., here's a 456-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's listed for $625/month.

In the unit, you can expect air conditioning. On-site management is listed as a building amenity. Pets are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location requires a car for most errands and is fairly bikeable.

