Renting in Jacksonville: What will $800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in Jacksonville with a budget of $800/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

2506 Jammes Road (Hyde Park)

Listed at $705/month, this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2506 Jammes Road.

In the apartment, you can expect air conditioning and a dishwasher. The building offers on-site management. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent and is fairly bikeable.

1135 Bert Road (Arlington)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence situated at 1135 Bert Road. It's also listed for $705/month for its 600 square feet.

In the residence, the listing promises air conditioning. Building amenities include outdoor space and a swimming pool. Animals are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable and is relatively bikeable.

400 Century 21st Drive (Holiday Hill)

Here's a 478-square-foot studio apartment at 400 Century 21st Drive that's going for $709/month.

The listing promises hardwood flooring. The building has a swimming pool, a fitness center and on-site laundry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is car-dependent and is somewhat bikeable.

4060 Barnes Road (Englewood)

Located at 4060 Barnes Road, here's a 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $710/month.

In the unit, you'll see air conditioning and a balcony. On-site laundry is listed as a building amenity. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are allowed. Look out for a $250 pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address requires a car for most errands and is relatively bikeable.

3030 University Blvd. North (Arlington Manor)

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot situated at 3030 University Blvd. North. It's listed for $715/month for its 610 square feet.

In the residence, you can expect a balcony and a dishwasher. Building amenities include on-site laundry and a swimming pool. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable and is fairly bikeable.

