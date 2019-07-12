Renting in Jacksonville: What will $900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in Jacksonville if you're on a budget of $900/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

2506 Jammes Road (Hyde Park)

First, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 2506 Jammes Road. It's listed for $810/month for its 825 square feet.

On-site management is listed as a building amenity. In the unit, you can expect to find air conditioning and a dishwasher. Pets are not permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is car-dependent and is fairly bikeable.

(See the complete listing here.)

10621 Monaco Drive (Highlands)

Here's a 1,080-square-foot two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment at 10621 Monaco Drive that's going for $815/month.

Expect to find air conditioning and a balcony in the apartment. The building has a swimming pool and on-site laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable and is relatively bikeable.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

8774 Country Creek Blvd. (Normandy Estate)

Located at 8774 Country Creek Blvd., here's a 620-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's also listed for $815/month.

The apartment includes air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location requires a car for most errands and has minimal bike infrastructure.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

9480 Princeton Square Blvd. South (Royal Lakes)

Listed at $821/month, this 802-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 9480 Princeton Square Blvd. South.

In the residence, you can anticipate a walk-in closet, a fireplace, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is car-dependent and has some bike infrastructure.

(See the complete listing here.)

7932 Southside Blvd. (Baymeadows)

Here's a 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 7932 Southside Blvd. that's going for $825/month.

The building has on-site laundry. The apartment also comes with a walk-in closet, a balcony and hardwood flooring. Both cats and dogs are permitted.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very walkable and is relatively bikeable.

(See the full listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Jacksonville.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.