Renting in Jacksonville: What will $900 get you?_

2761 St. Johns Ave., #8 (Riverside)

Listed at $900/month, this 833-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 2761 St. Johns Ave., #8.

In the unit, you can anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to building amenities, you'll get on-site laundry. Pets are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

4540 Astral St. (Murray Hill)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 4540 Astral St. It's also listed for $900/month for its 576 square feet of space.

Unit amenities include both central heating and air conditioning, along with in-unit laundry. The building offers garage parking and storage space. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable and is fairly bikeable.

3919 Bell Tower Drive, #1 (San Jose)

Here's an 845-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 3919 Bell Tower Drive, #1, that's going for $900/month.

In the unit, you can expect tile floors and a patio. Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Pets are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable and is relatively bikeable.

2900 Florida A1A (North Beach)

Next, check out this 625-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 2900 Florida A1A. It's listed for $900/month.

The building features a roof deck, a fitness center and a swimming pool. In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, high ceilings and a balcony. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is car-dependent and is relatively bikeable.

653 Monument Road (Regency)

Located at 653 Monument Road, here's a 629-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $900/month.

The building offers storage space, secured entry and a swimming pool. In the unit, you can expect air conditioning, high ceilings and a fireplace. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is car-dependent and is relatively bikeable.

