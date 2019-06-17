Renting in Jacksonville: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

If you're apartment hunting, you know how hard it can be to find a good deal. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Jacksonville look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Jacksonville via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

888 Franklin St.

Here's a studio apartment at 888 Franklin St. in East Jacksonville, which, at 460 square feet, is also going for $545/month.

The building features an elevator, on-site laundry, outdoor space and additional storage. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.

1110 Caliente Drive

Then there's this 425-square-foot studio at 1110 Caliente Drive in Monterey, listed at $550/month.

The studio has air conditioning. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. Building amenities include on-site laundry and outdoor space.

1122 Woodruff Ave.

And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1122 Woodruff Ave. in Murray Hill, which, with 600 square feet, is going for $600/month.

The building offers assigned parking and on-site laundry. You can also expect a walk-in closet and both central heating and air conditioning in the unit. Pets are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

2776 Woolery Drive

Over at 2776 Woolery Drive in Arlingwood, there's this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode, also going for $600/month.

The unit features air conditioning and a dishwasher. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. Assigned parking and package service are listed as building amenities. Look out for a $250 pet fee.

