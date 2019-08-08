Renting in Jacksonville: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in Jacksonville are hovering around $900. But how does the low-end pricing on a Jacksonville rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

888 Franklin St.

This studio apartment, situated at 888 Franklin St. in East Jacksonville, is listed for $550/month for its 460 square feet.

Expect to find air conditioning in the studio. The building offers secured entry, on-site laundry and an elevator. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable and is relatively bikeable.

(See the complete listing here.)

8944 Jackson Ave.

Then there's this 599-square-foot address with one bedroom and one bathroom at 8944 Jackson Ave. in Riverview, listed at $600/month.

In the unit, you'll find air conditioning. Animals are not welcome. The building offers on-site management. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location requires a car for most errands and is bikeable.

(See the listing here.)

5220 Lexington Ave.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode, situated at 5220 Lexington Ave. in Hillcrest, is listed for $645/month for its 550 square feet.

In the unit, look for hardwood flooring and both air conditioning and central heating. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Look out for a $500 security deposit.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

(See the listing here.)

4754 Ortega Hills Drive

And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 4754 Ortega Hills Drive in Ortega Hills, which, with 645 square feet, is going for $650/month.

The building features on-site laundry, secured entry, garage parking and a swimming pool. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property.

According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.

(Check out the listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline