Renting in Jacksonville: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

Finding a bargain can be a challenge if you're apartment hunting on a budget. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Jacksonville look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Jacksonville via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1110 Caliente Drive

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1110 Caliente Drive in Monterey, is listed for $575/month for its 525 square feet.

In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning. When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space and on-site laundry. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are permitted here.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

(See the complete listing here.)

888 Franklin St.

Next up is this 552-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 888 Franklin St. in East Jacksonville and listed for $650/month.

The building features on-site laundry, an elevator and secured entry. The apartment also features air conditioning. Pet owners, take rejoice: Cats and dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address isn't very walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

(Here's the listing.)

800 Broward Road

Over at 800 Broward Road in Highlands, there's this 602-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $655/month.

In the unit, the listing promises a dishwasher and a fireplace. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are permitted here. The building offers a fitness center and on-site laundry.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.

(View the listing here.)

11291 Harts Road

Lastly, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 11291 Harts Road in Turtle Creek, which, at 700 square feet, is going for $710/month.

Amenities offered in the building include a fitness center. In the unit, you're promised a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Both cats and dogs are welcome. Be prepared for a $250 pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address isn't very walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.

(See the full listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.