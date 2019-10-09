Renting in Jacksonville: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

If you're apartment hunting, you know how hard it can be to find a bargain. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Jacksonville look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Jacksonville via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

5846 Mt. Carmel Terrace

Listed at $545/month, this 404-square-foot studio apartment, located at 5846 Mt. Carmel Terrace in Sans Souci, is 24.8% less than the median rent for a studio in Jacksonville, which is currently estimated at around $725/month.

Amenities offered in the building include secured entry, on-site laundry and assigned parking. The apartment also has hardwood flooring. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted. Be prepared for a $300 pet deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location requires a car for most errands and has some bike infrastructure.

888 Franklin St.

This studio apartment, situated at 888 Franklin St. in East Jacksonville, is listed for $550/month for its 460 square feet.

The studio comes with air conditioning. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, an elevator and secured entry. Good news for animal lovers: Small dogs and cats are permitted here.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is car-dependent and isn't particularly bikeable.

5649 Merrill Road

Next up is this 425-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom space, located at 5649 Merrill Road in Arlington Manor and listed for $599/month.

The building offers assigned parking. You can also expect to find a renovated kitchen in the unit. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable and is bikeable.

1629 N. Liberty St.

Finally, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1629 N. Liberty St. in Springfield, which, with 650 square feet, is going for $650/month.

You'll find a fireplace, air conditioning and hardwood flooring in the unit. Both cats and dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable and is relatively bikeable.

