Renting in Jacksonville: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet — there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Jacksonville look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Jacksonville via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

5846 Mt. Carmel Terrace

Listed at $545/month, this 404-square-foot studio apartment, located at 5846 Mt. Carmel Terrace in Sans Souci, is 19.9 percent less than the median rent for a studio in Jacksonville, which is currently estimated at around $680/month.

The building offers secured entry, assigned parking and on-site laundry. You'll also find hardwood floors in the apartment. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted. Expect a $300 pet deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is car-dependent and is fairly bikeable.

888 Franklin St.

Then there's this 552-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 888 Franklin St. in East Jacksonville, listed at $650/month.

In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning. Building amenities include an elevator, on-site laundry and secured entry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted.

According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands and is bikeable.

800 Broward Road

Next up is this 602-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 800 Broward Road in Highlands and listed for $655/month.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and a fitness center. Also, look for a dishwasher and a fireplace in the apartment. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address isn't very walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.

