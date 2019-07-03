Tim Tebow buys another Glen Kernan home in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One of Jacksonville's most recognizable sons could be coming home -- again.

Sports star and globe-trotting philanthropist Tim Tebow has purchased another house in the high-end Glen Kernan Golf & Country Club in Jacksonville, as first reported by the Jax Daily Record.

The former Florida Gators quarterback and current professional baseball player paid $2.99 million for the home, which is almost 8,300-square feet and sits on 1.49 acres, city records show.

The mortgage issued for the five-bedroom home, built in 2016, was almost $2.4 million.

The house (pictured below) also features a wine room, home theater, saltwater pool and a five-car garage.

A smaller two-story home Tebow purchased in 2014 is still listed in Tebow's name with the Duval County Property Appraiser.

Tebow, who grew up in Jacksonville and played at Nease High School in St. Johns County, is engaged to South African model and former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.

His Tim Tebow Foundation, founded in 2012, is based in Jacksonville.

