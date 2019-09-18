The cheapest apartments for rent in Beach Haven, Jacksonville

It can be challenging to find a good deal when on the hunt for a new spot to live. So what does an affordable price on a rental in Beach Haven look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

According to Walk Score, the neighborhood is car-dependent and isn't particularly bikeable. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $980, compared to ann $850 one-bedroom median for Jacksonville as a whole.

A look at local listings in Beach Haven via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide offers an overview of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Jacksonville neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

3875 S. San Pablo Road

Listed at $840/month, this 947-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 3875 S. San Pablo Road.

The building offers on-site laundry, a gym and a swimming pool. In the unit, the listing promises a dishwasher. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

(See the complete listing here.)

3709 San Pablo Road South

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment, situated at 3709 San Pablo Road South, is listed for $1,031/month for its 900 square feet.

In the unit, look for hardwood flooring and a fireplace. Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool and a gym. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly.

(See the complete listing here.)

4090 Hodges Blvd.

Here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 4090 Hodges Blvd., which, at 1,075 square feet, is going for $1,102/month.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, a gym and on-site laundry. The apartment also has a dishwasher. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

(See the full listing here.)

13864 Herons Landing Way, #5

Check out this 1,346-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at 13864 Herons Landing Way, listed at $1,450/month.

The building features secured entry. In the unit, you'll find carpeted floors, stainless steel appliances and air conditioning. Pets are not allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(Here's the listing.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.