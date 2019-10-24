The cheapest apartments for rent in Beach Haven, Jacksonville

Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet — there are deals to be had. So what does a cheap price on a rental in Beach Haven look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

Per Walk Score ratings, the neighborhood requires a car for most errands and isn't particularly bikeable. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $995, compared to a $773 one-bedroom median for Jacksonville as a whole.

A look at local listings in Beach Haven via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide paints a picture of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Jacksonville neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3875 S. San Pablo Road

Listed at $840/month, this 947-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 3875 S. San Pablo Road.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, a swimming pool and a gym. You'll also find a dishwasher in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

4090 Hodges Blvd.

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 4090 Hodges Blvd. It's listed for $1,219/month for its 1,200 square feet.

In the unit, you're promised a dishwasher. Building amenities include garage parking, on-site laundry and a gym. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly.

13715 Richmond Park Drive

Here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom space at 13715 Richmond Park Drive, which, at 1,200 square feet, is going for $1,250/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect additional storage space, on-site management and garage parking. In the unit, anticipate a walk-in closet, a fireplace and hardwood flooring. Pets are not welcome. Look out for a $65 application fee.

13703 Richmond Park Drive

Then, there's this 1,229-square-foot residence with two bedrooms and two bathrooms at 13703 Richmond Park Drive. It's also listed at $1,250/month.

You can expect stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the unit. Pets are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

13864 Herons Landing Way

Finally, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom condo, situated at 13864 Herons Landing Way, is listed for $1,435/month for its 1,346 square feet.

The listing promises stainless steel appliances, carpeted floors and air conditioning in the unit. Pets are not allowed. The building features secured entry. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

