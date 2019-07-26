The cheapest apartments for rent in Golden Glades - The Woods, Jacksonville

Apartment hunting on a budget can be hard. So what does an affordable rent on a rental in Golden Glades - The Woods look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood is car-dependent and is somewhat bikeable. It also features median rents for a one-bedroom that hover around $1,250, compared to a $900 one-bedroom median for Jacksonville as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Golden Glades - The Woods via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide offers an overview of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Jacksonville neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

13300 Atlantic Blvd.

Listed at $1,110/month, this 806-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, is located at 13300 Atlantic Blvd.

The building features secured entry. In the unit, look for a walk-in closet. Feline and canine companions are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

2001 Hodges Blvd.

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom living space, situated at 2001 Hodges Blvd., is listed for $1,135/month for its 1,025 square feet.

You'll see in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the unit. Both cats and dogs are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

1700 San Pablo Road South

Here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode at 1700 San Pablo Road South, which, at 1,211 square feet, is going for $1,485/month.

The building features on-site laundry. You can also expect a walk-in closet and a fireplace in the unit. Pets are permitted.

(See the full listing here.)

3028 Portulaca Ave.

Finally, there's this 1,348-square-foot dwelling with three bedrooms and two bathrooms at 3028 Portulaca Ave., listed at $1,550/month.

Garage parking is listed as a building amenity. In the unit, look for a fireplace, hardwood floors and a walk-in closet. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.