The cheapest apartments for rent in Riverside, Jacksonville

It can be challenging to find a good deal when seeking a new living arrangement. So what does a cheap rent on a rental in Riverside look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

Walk Score indicates that the neighborhood is friendly for those on foot and is bikeable. It also features median rents for a one-bedroom that hover around $875, compared to ann $899 one-bedroom median for Jacksonville as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Riverside via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide paints a picture of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Jacksonville neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1318 Sydney Place

Here's a 700-square-foot address with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1318 Sydney Place, listed at $725/month.

Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $65 application fee.

2022 College St.

Next, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 2022 College St., is listed for $795/month for its 750 square feet.

The building features garage parking. Expect to see both central heating and air conditioning and hardwood floors in the furnished unit. Feline companions are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

2877 Post St.

Finally, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2877 Post St., which, with 600 square feet, is going for $800/month.

The apartment features air conditioning. Cats and dogs are not allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

