The cheapest apartments for rent in Riverside, Jacksonville

Apartment hunting on a budget can be . So what does the budget rent on a rental in Riverside look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

According to Walk Score, the neighborhood is quite walkable and has some bike infrastructure. It also features median rents for a one-bedroom that hover around $795, compared to ann $800 one-bedroom median for Jacksonville as a whole.

A look at local listings in Riverside via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide paints a picture of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Jacksonville neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2960 Remington St.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 2960 Remington St., is also listed for $750/month for its 500 square feet.

Expect to find air conditioning in the apartment. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

1606 King St.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom living space at 1606 King St., which is going for $765/month.

The building features outdoor space, additional storage space, assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to find stainless steel appliances and carpeted floors. Cats and dogs are not allowed. Look out for a $10 administrative fee.

2775 Herschel St.

Check out this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom address at 2775 Herschel St., listed at $785/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry. The residence also features a ceiling fan. Pets are not permitted. Look out for a $60 application fee.

