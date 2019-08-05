The latest budget apartments for rent in Chimney Lakes, Jacksonville

Chimney Lakes is car-dependent and is somewhat bikeable, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a three-bedroom rental in Chimney Lakes look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings in Chimney Lakes via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Jacksonville neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

7860 Pikes Peak Drive

Here's a three-bedroom, two-bathroom address at 7860 Pikes Peak Drive, which, at 1,240 square feet, is going for $1,345/month.

Garage parking is listed as a building amenity. The residence also features a ceiling fan. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly.

9248 Hawks Haven Court

Then, there's this 1,763-square-foot dwelling with three bedrooms and two bathrooms at 9248 Hawks Haven Court, listed at $1,395/month.

The building has outdoor space. The residence comes with a fireplace. Pets are not permitted. Expect a $50 application fee.

9716 Nelson Forks Drive

Next, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom dwelling, situated at 9716 Nelson Forks Drive, is listed for $1,398/month for its 1,450 square feet.

The building features a swimming pool and garage parking. In the residence, expect in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Look out for a $45 application fee.

8489 Branchwater Drive

And here's a three-bedroom, two-bathroom address at 8489 Branchwater Drive, which, with 1,908 square feet, is going for $1,400/month.

The home has a dishwasher and garage parking. Pets are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

9591 Palm Reserve Drive

Finally, over at 9591 Palm Reserve Drive, there's this 1,435-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom living space, also going for $1,400/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking. In the unit, you're promised carpeted floors and a walk-in closet. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

