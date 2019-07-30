The latest budget apartments for rent in East Arlington, Jacksonville

East Arlington is car-dependent and has minimal bike infrastructure, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in East Arlington look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in East Arlington via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Jacksonville neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

11357 Canvasback Court

Listed at $1,295/month, this 1,488-square-foot three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom townhouse is located at 11357 Canvasback Court.

The building has garage parking; in the unit, you'll find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a ceiling fan and air conditioning. Pets are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

1148 Tolkien Lane

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom address, situated at 1148 Tolkien Lane, is listed for $1,475/month for its 1,286 square feet.

You can expect a fireplace, carpeted floors and a swimming pool at the residence Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are allowed here.

(See the complete listing here.)

12328 Silent Brook Trail North

Here's a three-bedroom, two-bathroom dwelling at 12328 Silent Brook Trail North, which, at 1,255 square feet, is going for $1,490/month.

The home has garage parking. The unit also includes an eat-in kitchen, a deck and a walk-in closet. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are welcome here.

(See the full listing here.)

12001 Abess Blvd.

Then there's this 1,515-square-foot apartment with three bedrooms and two bathrooms at 12001 Abess Blvd., listed at $1,521/month.

The unit comes with hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Attention, cat owners: Both cats and dogs are welcome here. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and secured entry.

(See the listing here.)

11222 Monument Landing Blvd.

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom address, situated at 11222 Monument Landing Blvd., is listed for $1,595/month.

In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning and a ceiling fan. Attention, dog owners: Fido is welcome here.

(See the listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline