The lowest priced apartment rentals in Chimney Lakes, Jacksonville

Chimney Lakes is moderately walkable and is relatively bikeable, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Chimney Lakes look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Chimney Lakes via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Jacksonville neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

9384 Grand Falls Drive

Listed at $1,200/month, this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom townhouse is located at 9384 Grand Falls Drive.

Building amenities include outdoor space and a swimming pool. The residence also includes carpeted floors. Pets are not allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

8692 Tower Falls Drive

This three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom dwelling, situated at 8692 Tower Falls Drive, is listed for $1,250/month for its 1,344 square feet.

You'll find air conditioning in the unit; garage parking is listed as a building amenity. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

250 Cherry Ridge Drive

Here's a three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 250 Cherry Ridge Drive, which, at 1,370 square feet, is going for $1,267/month.

The building offers assigned parking. The unit also has carpeted floors, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Cats and dogs are permitted.

(See the full listing here.)

8489 Branchwater Drive

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom space, situated at 8489 Branchwater Drive, is listed for $1,400/month for its 1,908 square feet.

The unit features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a fireplace and a dishwasher. Pets are not allowed. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(See the listing here.)

7650 Collins Ridge Blvd.

And here's a three-bedroom, two-bathroom dwelling at 7650 Collins Ridge Blvd., which, with 1,477 square feet, is going for $1,425/month.

The building offers garage parking. You can also expect a fireplace, a walk-in closet and a deck in the unit. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

(Check out the listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline