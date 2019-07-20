The lowest priced apartment rentals in Riverside, Jacksonville

Apartment hunting on a budget can be challenging. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Riverside look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

According to Walk Score, the neighborhood is quite walkable and is relatively bikeable. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $892, compared to a $900 one-bedroom median for Jacksonville as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Riverside via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide yields a look at what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Jacksonville neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2142 College St.

Listed at $700/month, this 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 2142 College St., is 21.5 percent less than the $892/month median rent for a one bedroom in Riverside.

In the unit, you'll find air conditioning and hardwood flooring. Cats and dogs are not allowed. The listing specifies a $700 security deposit.

2588 Herschel St.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom dwelling, situated at 2588 Herschel St., is listed for $725/month for its 550 square feet.

In the unit, you can expect to find both air conditioning and central heating. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. Cats are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

2775 Herschel St.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom living space at 2775 Herschel St., which, at 775 square feet, is going for $735/month.

The building features secured entry and on-site laundry. The residence also has air conditioning and central heating. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are permitted here. The listing specifies a $55 application fee.

2887 Post St.

Then there's this 600-square-foot condo with one bedroom and one bathroom at 2887 Post St., listed at $800/month.

In the unit, expect to find air conditioning. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

